Safety concerns raised following recent events at Migrant Resource Center

LULAC's Rodolfo Rosales Jr. blames heightened politicization for the perception some people have toward migrants.

SAN ANTONIO — Questions remain surrounding the safety of asylum seekers at San Antonio’s Migrant Resource Center following recent events, including alleged mistreatment of female migrants carried out by a former firefighter.

KENS 5 learned last week about the resignation of San Antonio firefighter Eric Aunskt after receiving a tip about his alleged inappropriate actions toward female asylum seekers.

The city provided the following statement on Thursday:

“While not related to conduct with minors, the City was made aware that Mr. Aunkst treated female migrants disrespectfully and inappropriately," they said. "The City’s investigation of this complaint showed his actions included making inappropriate comments and taking photos of female migrants. The City considers this conduct unacceptable and inconsistent with employment with the City. Mr. Aunkst resigned before the City could take action.”

The city’s website states San Antonio welcomes almost 600 men, women and children daily with more than 500 staying overnight.

The Migrant Resource Center is described as a “safe and welcoming place for migrants traveling through San Antonio to their final destination.”

Rodolfo Rosales Jr. appreciates the city’s condemnation of the firefighter’s alleged actions, but he believes there’s a bigger picture problem as it relates to politically influenced views of immigration.

“This is what happens when you dehumanize individuals. When you do that to human beings, this is what happens, they become literally animals in a zoo,” Rosales Jr. said, who serves as the Texas State Director of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).

The Latino civil rights group is offering a $10,000 reward to the person who tracks down Perla Huerta, a woman accused of luring nearly 50 migrants under false pretenses from the center to Martha’s Vineyard.

LULAC National President Domingo Garcia remarked last week, “This reeks of a criminal conspiracy and political opportunism using people as props.”

LULAC filed a complaint with the Department of Justice to investigate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who claimed responsibility for the Martha’s Vineyard-bound flight from San Antonio.

“I say it’s the toxification of our politics now so how do we get past that. I don’t know, I don’t have the answer for that. What I do know is that each individual, each one of us can make a difference in terms of how we look at the world,” Rodolfo Jr. said.

KENS 5 did not hear back from the City of San Antonio about their efforts to make the Migrant Resource Center a safe place in light of recent events.

As for Rosales, he hasn’t lost hope in what the city’s trying to do to help those looking for prosperous lives.