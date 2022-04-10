Three additional teens arrested in connection with deadly shooting

These teens are wanted in connection with the deadly shooting on Bald Mountain where more than 100 shots were fired/

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Three more teens have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting that left one innocent woman dead, and another injured on Tuesday.

A 14-year-old, 15-year-old and 17-year-old have been charged with deadly conduct with a firearm, and the 17-year-old has a bond listed at $40,000.

Officials said it was determined that the three teens fired guns, striking multiple residences which caused property damage.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said, "Illegal guns in the hands of young and reckless criminals is always a recipe for disaster. The blatant disregard for human life displayed by these two groups turned a quiet suburban neighborhood into a war zone and led to two innocent young women being shot, with one losing her life. While these dangerous young suspects and guns are off the street, so much work has yet to be done."

On Tuesday, two women were shot while inside of a house. One of the women who was shot and killed was sitting in her room working on the computer. The other woman was in the residence as an Airbnb guest.