San Antonio firefighter resigns amid allegations of inappropriate treatment of female migrants at City facility

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio firefighter has resigned amid allegations of inappropriate treatment of female migrants at a City facility.

A tip came into KENS 5 that firefighter Eric Aunkst resigned after behaving inappropriately with female migrants at the City's migrant resource center on San Pedro. We reached out to the City of San Antonio, and they responded with a statement on the firefighter and their investigation into his conduct.

“While not related to conduct with minors, the City was made aware that Mr. Aunkst treated female migrants disrespectfully and inappropriately," they said. "The City’s investigation of this complaint showed his actions included making inappropriate comments and taking photos of female migrants. The City considers this conduct unacceptable and inconsistent with employment with the City. Mr. Aunkst resigned before the City could take action.”