The shooting was reported around 10:45 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Saenz near Roosevelt Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO — A person is in critical condition after a shooting on the city's south side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The shooting was reported around 10:45 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Saenz near Roosevelt Avenue.

KENS 5 reached out to SAFD for more details. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.