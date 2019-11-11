SAN ANTONIO — Stepping into De Wese's Tip Top Cafe is like stepping back in time. Very little has changed inside this nostalgic diner, including its mission to serve up more than food.

"San Antonio has many generous people," James Scott said. The San Antonio man is the restaurant's managing director and also the person who noticed an issue. "One of the problems we have here in San Antonio is domestic violence; it's incredible," he said. "I really wasn't aware how widespread it is."

Not many people do. In 2018, Bexar County had a record number of domestic violence deaths, and this year is no different, which is why Scott is hoping to change that by adding a little compassion to Monday's menu.

"On Monday, we're not going to give you a check," he said. "You pay us what you think the meal was worth, and any profit that we make on Monday will go to the shelter."

Every Monday for the month of November, customers will be able to decide the price of their meal. The proceeds will go to the Battered Women and Children Shelter run by Family Prevention Services, a group that has helped thousands over the years escape domestic violence.

"We do have a problem here with domestic violence, and we have independent organizations, not government run, that wants to help solve the problem and my customers are just the kind of people to put a nickel in that pot," Scott said confidently.

Tip Top Cafe

POPULAR ON KENS5.COM:

Mercury putting on rare show Monday, parading across the sun

Still unknown? Many have yet to form opinions on 2020 candidate Elizabeth Warren

Air Force identifies Dallas airman missing after incident over Gulf of Mexico

Whataburger unveils 2019 Christmas sweater

Mother charged with murder in wreck that killed her 3-year-old son