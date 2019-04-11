If you're from Texas, or just love wearing orange and white, Whataburger has a special gift for you; the 2019 Christmas sweater is available online.

The holidays are around the corner, which means early Christmas shoppers will be adding gifts to their carts.

If you love someone $42.99 enough, this is your chance to get the, "festive Christmas Sweater...guaranteed to be a staple in your winter wardrobe," the website says.

You can grab your sweater with multiple size options, "Just like you like it."

2019 Christmas Sweater This Christmas season, stay merry and bright in orange and white! Whether you're spending the holidays curled up by the fire or rockin' around the Christmas tree, our cozy and festive Christmas Sweater is guaranteed to be a staple in your winter wardrobe.

