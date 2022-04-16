Memorial services for San Antonio's 'Hispanic Elvis' held Saturday

'Hispanic Elvis' passed away March 31 while he was in hospice care. He was hospitalized in January with an infection and COVID-19.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The funeral for the 'Hispanic Elvis' of San Antonio was held Saturday. He died last month on March 31 in hospice care.

The 76-year-old was hospitalized in January for an esophagus infection and COVID-19.

He was known for performing downtown at the city's Market Square and bringing happiness to the face of those in San Antonio. Before he did, his brother George Cisneros said "he did what made him happy and was living his dream.”

He was often seen with his homeade guitar and cycling around the west side.

In the past, the family said they saw people who were profiting off of Hispanic Elvis through various forms of apparel without their consent. The family is asking the public to avoid doing that now that his brother has died.