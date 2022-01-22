Local icon 'Hispanic Elvis' out of the hospital after fighting infection and COVID, family says

Hispanic Elvis' brother is raising money to help pay for his medical bills.

SAN ANTONIO — Local icon 'Hispanic Elvis' is on the mend and out of the hospital after nearly a two-week stay with an esophagus infection and COVID-19, according to his family.

His brother George Cisneros said hospital staff called him Saturday morning to let him know 'Hispanic Elvis' had been discharged and will continue his recovery at a rehabilitation facility. The 76-year-old was originally admitted on January 10.

“I told the nurses to take care of him because he is my only brother,” said Cisneros.

Locals may know the beloved personality for his flashy get-up he wears around Market Square. Often times he’ll pose for fan pictures in his Elvis attire, perform for people with his homemade guitar or cycle around the west side. Cisneros said his brother is ‘living the dream’ and has been for 20 years.

“He loves to do what he does. He enjoys it and being with people,” he said.

Cisneros said his brother also has a private side to him. The two only meet on occasion when Hispanic Elvis is able to contact him through a payphone since he doesn’t own a cell phone.

Up until recently, Cisneros said his brother was known to be in good health and had no reason to be concerned until he heard about his illness through social media.

“Family members started calling me and texting me asking if he was okay. I told them I didn’t know anything but I will find out and keep you posted,” Cisneros said.

Cisneros said he would call the hospital for updates since he couldn’t visit his brother due to his coronavirus diagnosis. He still hasn’t spoken to him since his discharge but hopes to connect with him after a few days in rehab.

Cisneros also hopes to help him with some medical bills. He currently has a Go Fund Me set up for his brother that way he can pay for whatever Medicaid doesn’t. Cisneros hopes the same people who have supported his brother in the past will consider giving now.

“I didn’t want to ask for too much but I want to thank San Antonio for supporting him [so far],” he said.