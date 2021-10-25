Residents say they're fed up with homeless encampment in northeast San Antonio

Neighbors say they're tired of waking up to the smell of human waste and burning plastic, and they want the city to do something to help.

SAN ANTONIO — Some people who live near Austin Highway and Salado Creek say they never know what to expect. Near a tract of undeveloped land, a large number of homeless people have set up an encampment.

Robert Tolar lives nearby and he said it has become common to be cursed and threatened by those who trespass across his property to reach the camp.

Tolar said an area several acres in size in the creekway is now awash in garbage, dumped by the camp residents.

While he expressed sympathy for their plight, he said he is frustrated by the city’s inability to deal with the situation.

“We'll come out in the morning and there will be a fire. You can smell all the plastic burning and it’s kind of tough to sit there and breathe that while you're trying to walk your dogs or just live your life,” Tolar said.

Tolar said threats are becoming a regular occurrence.

“One guy the other day was cussing me and threatening to beat me up and then he was going to sue me. I don't know how he would sue me for trespassing on my own place,” Tolar said.

Tolar said when one of the transients blocked his driveway and refused to move, he called police for help.

“A police officer came and he said 'The good thing is no crime has been committed because threats are not a crime.' So I told him thanks for coming out. What else can you do?” Tolar said.

Tolar said he is also concerned about the public health threat caused by the camp, as he often has to avoid human waste left on his property.

Another longtime resident who didn’t want to be quoted for fear of retaliation said he thinks the people in the camp who are trashing the neighborhood should become part of the solution.

“There should be a way to get the homeless to participate in cleaning up because we just can't give it up and let it go,” the neighbor said, adding “This is bothering not only me but all the neighbors in the area.

Being down on your luck should not be a reason to be messy.”

A man who manages a property for a used car lot where another camp is set up said they would be reaching out to police for help as well after the people who have constructed makeshift shelters in the parking lot refused to leave.

The District 2 City Council office provided this response when asked what action was being taken to address this longstanding problem: