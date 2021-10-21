Flames erupt through abandoned San Antonio restaurant

Authorities said there have been a few fires in the area; 8 or 9 in the recent weeks.

SAN ANTONIO — A fire broke out at an abandoned San Antonio restaurant Thursday.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of SW Military Drive.

San Antonio Fire Department Public Information Officer Joe Arrington said no injuries were reported. However, it is believed that homeless people were living inside the abandoned building. The fire is being investigated, but authorities say it is "suspicious."

Since the building was scheduled to be torn down, fire crews let the flames burn through the roof so they could approach the fire through an aerial attack.

Arrington also said there have been a few fires in the area; 8 or 9 in the recent weeks. However, the fires are not believed to be connected, but authorities are investigating.

Structure fire at an abandoned Long John Silvers off SW Military Dr.#Kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/Cz8OfBpIE0 — GENE DE LA CRUZ (@gene78577) October 21, 2021

