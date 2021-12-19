Real County sheriff under investigation

Search warrants were executed at several locations on December 8, but a reason for the searches was not revealed.

REAL COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Attorney General's Office announced Sunday that they have conducted search warrants related to an investigation involving Real County Sheriff Nathan Johnson.

The search warrants were conducted December 8 at the Real County Sheriff's Office in Leakey, a sub-station in Campwood, and the Sheriff’s Office vehicle impound lots.

A news release from the Texas Highway Patrol did not indicate the reason for the searches.