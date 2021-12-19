Man injured after trying to break up bar fight, officials say

SAN ANTONIO — A person was injured during a fight inside of a bar early Sunday morning, officials say.
At 12:15 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 3400 block of S Presa for a cutting.
SAPD said a physical altercation happened inside the bar when another person tried to break it up. Police say that's when the victim was hit in the head/neck by an unknown suspect.
Police said the victim and other witnesses were not cooperating and they don't have any suspect information.
The victim was treated on scene by EMS and released.