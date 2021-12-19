Man injured after trying to break up bar fight, officials say

Police said the victim and other witnesses were not cooperating and they don't have any suspect information.

SAN ANTONIO — A person was injured during a fight inside of a bar early Sunday morning, officials say.

At 12:15 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 3400 block of S Presa for a cutting.

SAPD said a physical altercation happened inside the bar when another person tried to break it up. Police say that's when the victim was hit in the head/neck by an unknown suspect.

