Police say intoxication may have played a factor but details were limited. The woman was not injured.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after being hit by a train Sunday morning, police say.

At 3:40 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department responded to the I-35 and Thousand Oaks Drive for a major accident.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man dead on the train tracks. Police say the man and a woman were walking along the train tracks when the man was hit by the train.