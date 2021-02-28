'We always said we love each other': Family mourns mother and daughter killed in southwest-side collision

SAPD says two vehicles crashed into each other along Fischer Road near La Esperansa Road.

SAN ANTONIO — The family of a mother and daughter killed in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon are keeping strong as can be during a time of tragedy.

Linda Galvan is the aunt of 32-year-old Amanda Vega-Bocanegra, the driver of a blue sedan which collided with a white pickup along Fischer Road near La Esperansa Road.

“They were on their way to my mom’s because it was her birthday. We were going to celebrate her birthday,” Galvan said.

According to San Antonio Police, Amanda and her 15-year-old daughter, Julissa, were traveling eastbound on Fischer when she reportedly veered off westbound and hit a white pickup truck.

“We think there’s a possibility she had a seizure because she had seizures. She was taking seizure medication,” Galvan said.

Linda Galvan learned what happened from her brother-in-law. At first, she didn’t believe it, so she tried calling Amanda.

“I just said, 'She’s probably busy,' but she always answers and then when I started calling her again, I knew it was her because she didn’t answer,” Galvan said.

Amanda was a loving mother and a widow.

“She just lost her husband a year ago. She had four kids, two little ones and then Julissa,” Galvan said.

Galvan said Amanda and Julissa were good at cracking jokes from time to time.

“They were fun to be with, always making us laugh, they’d laugh at everything. Julissa was more quiet,” Galvan said.

Even through tragedy, bonds will never be broken.

“Every time we talked, we always said we love each other, we always said that all the time no matter what if it was a little phone call,” Galvan said. “I just don’t know, don’t know how we’re going to get through this, but (we) will definitely take care of the kids and love them—love them to death."