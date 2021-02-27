x
SAPD: 2 dead, 2 others injured after apparent head-on collision near Von Ormy

Authorities say a sedan veered into wrong-way traffic for unknown reasons before hitting a truck.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities say two women are dead and two others injured after an apparent head-on collision in southwest Bexar County Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred near the intersection of La Esperansa and Fischer Road, south of I-35 near Von Ormy.

Matthew Brown, a sergeant with the San Antonio Police Department, said a sedan carrying the two female victims was traveling eastbound before it suddenly veered into the westbound lanes, eventually colliding with a truck occupied by a man and woman. 

The two passengers in the sedan – one in her 30s, the other between 18 and 20 years old – were pronounced dead at the scene, Brown said. The occupants of the truck, both in their 40s, were taken to a local hospital; Brown said they are in stable condition. 

Brown said their information comes from witness testimony, and added a third vehicle may have been involved, but the investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates. 