SAPD: 2 dead, 2 others injured after apparent head-on collision near Von Ormy

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities say two women are dead and two others injured after an apparent head-on collision in southwest Bexar County Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred near the intersection of La Esperansa and Fischer Road, south of I-35 near Von Ormy.
Matthew Brown, a sergeant with the San Antonio Police Department, said a sedan carrying the two female victims was traveling eastbound before it suddenly veered into the westbound lanes, eventually colliding with a truck occupied by a man and woman.
The two passengers in the sedan – one in her 30s, the other between 18 and 20 years old – were pronounced dead at the scene, Brown said. The occupants of the truck, both in their 40s, were taken to a local hospital; Brown said they are in stable condition.
Brown said their information comes from witness testimony, and added a third vehicle may have been involved, but the investigation is ongoing.
