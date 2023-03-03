Man suspected in more than 15 south Bexar County fires arrested

Authorities say the arrest of Modesto Martinez is the result of a months-long investigation.

SAN ANTONIO — A 59-year-old man believed to be responsible for more than 15 fires in recent months in far south Bexar County was arrested Thursday, according to the county fire marshal.

Modesto Martinez has been charged with arson of habitation after allegedly setting several fires "in or near the Oak Island Community" resulting in "damage to vehicles, residences and wildland areas." More charges are expected to be filed at some point.

No one was hurt in any of the fires, authorities say.

"The success of the fire marshal's investigation is a result of their tenacity and commitment to address this serious threat," Precinct 1 Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores is quoted as saying in a release.

County authorities at some point started closely observing Martinez, and on Thursday he was seen setting fire to a mobile home before leaving the area. He was later taken into custody, capping an investigation that officials say unfolded over a period of months and involved city, state and federal authorities.

Martinez is jailed on a $100,000 bond, according to online court records. He has an initial court appearance scheduled for April 19.

