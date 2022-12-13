SAPD: One dead, none arrested after northeast-side shootout

Witnesses told police gunfire was exchanged between occupants of two cars before one of them crashed.

SAN ANTONIO — A young man is dead and a suspect on the run following a shootout between occupants of two vehicles on the northeast side Tuesday evening, San Antonio Police Department officials say.

According to an SAPD spokesperson, officers responded to the 100 block of Roundtree Lane – a residential area – and found the victim "in the middle of the road with two gunshot wounds." He died after being taken to a local hospital.

Witnesses told investigators that gunfire was exchanged between the victim and the occupant of another car before the latter vehicle fled the area. Officials weren't able to narrow the description down to a specific make and model, but added that they found different caliber types – that of a handgun and a rifle – at the scene.

The victim was identified only as being potentially in his late-teens or early-20s.

---

>MORE SAN ANTONIO NEWS:

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.