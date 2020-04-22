SAN ANTONIO — Officials in San Marcos say two wounded police officers' conditions are improving after an alleged weekend ambush that killed one of their colleagues.

Justin Putnam, 31, died after police say a suspect shot him with a rifle as the officers were responding to an assault call Saturday evening.

Officers Franco Stewart and Justin Mueller, meanwhile, were taken to a Kyle hospital to be treated for their own gunshot wounds. A city spokeswoman says Mueller is no longer in the intensive care unit, while Stewart is still there but "has improved drastically" since Saturday.

The suspect in Saturday's incident died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to SMPD.

