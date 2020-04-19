SAN ANTONIO — Authorities in San Marcos say multiple police officers responding to a 911 call on the city's southwest side were ambushed by a suspect, who fatally shot one officer with a rifle and hurt two others.

The suspect, still unidentified, died from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to San Marcos Police Department officials, who are still investigating the scene.

SMPD Interim Chief Bob Klett said in a statement that he was "heartbroken" by the incident, which unfolded Saturday evening around 6 p.m.

"We ask for your support for our fellow officers and their families as we try to cope with yet another tragic event in our San Marcos Police family," Klett is quoted as saying.

The incident comes a little more than two years after SMPD Officer Kenneth Copeland was fatally shot while serving a warrant in his community. He was laid to rest in December of 2017.

The two other officers injured in the alleged ambush are being treated at a Kyle hospital, according to officials.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued the following statement Saturday night:

"Tonight's shooting in San Marcos is a somber reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe. I am grateful for the swift action of the San Marcos Police Department in containing the threat and minimizing the loss of life.

"I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officer killed and for those injured, and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities."

