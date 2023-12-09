SAPD: Homeowner shoots intoxicated intruder who thought he was at a different home before forcing his way in

The alleged intruded is expected to be OK.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a north-side homeowner shot and injured an "intoxicated" man who forced his way in through the back door, thinking he was at a different home down the street.

It's unknown if either individual will face charges after the incident, which happened shortly before 4 p.m. along the 8400 block of Republic Drive, near the intersection of Loop 410 and Highway 281. The alleged intruder, who hasn't been identified, was shot in the foot and is expected to be OK, according to officials with the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD).

Police said they believe the back door was locked when the man was able to get into the home.

“My understanding is the homeowner gave him repeated commands to stop (and) get away, and the guy kept approaching him," an SAPD spokesperson said. "So he fired his weapon.”

