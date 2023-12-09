LIVE UPDATES: Key figure takes the stand in Ken Paxton impeachment trial

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is the presiding officer over the trial as the head of the Texas Senate, has said he expects testimony to wrap up sometime this week.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Ken Paxton impeachment trial on Monday saw nearly nine hours of testimony, most of which focused on Paxton's alleged dealings with Austin real estate developer Nate Paul and also allegations of Paxton's extramarital affair.

The trial resumes 9 a.m. Tuesday, with testimony again expected to go until close to 7 p.m. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is the presiding officer over the trial as the head of the Texas Senate, has said he expects testimony to wrap up sometime this week, possibly as early as Thursday.

Then 30 Texas Senators will deliberate the fate of Paxton, who faces removal from office if convicted on any one of the 16 articles of impeachment being heard in the trial.

Key figure Brandon Cammack takes the stand

Brandon Cammack, the former special prosecutor who was hired by Ken Paxton to allegedly investigate Nate Paul's complaint about authorities who were investigating him, was the first witness to take the stand in the trial Tuesday morning.

Court was delayed until around 10:15 a.m., when Cammack took the stand.

Trial delayed Tuesday morning

While the trial was set to resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday, court was still not in session at 9:30 a.m. It was unclear the reason for the delay.

Day 5 recap

Ex-chief of staff details how Paxton affair impacted AG's office

Missy Cary, the former chief of staff under Paxton, detailed how she learned of Paxton's alleged affair and how it impacted the morale in the attorney general's office.

Cary said she first became concerned in May 2018, when she was eating lunch at an Austin restaurant and overheard a man and a woman having a conversation that Cary "perceived to be very personal."

While Cary did not say the specifics of the conversation -- Paxton's legal team objected to those details as hearsay -- Cary testified that she took a picture of the woman involved in the conversation and reported what she heard to Paxton.

When asked why she wanted to share her concerns with Paxton, Cary said it was because of the "level of personal details being shared in a public space."

Cary showed Paxton the photo, and he said the woman was his realtor, Cary testified.

Cary said she was later attending an attorneys general association conference in San Antonio and saw the woman again, the same woman she saw in the Austin restaurant earlier that year.

Cary said the woman was wearing a nametag: Laura Olson.

Cary said she then learned from Paxton's security detail and travel aides about the woman's relationship with Paxton.

More so, Cary said, she learned that Paxton's relationship with Olson was causing morale problems in the office.

Paxton's travel and security detail members were complaining about the hours they were working, the places they had to go, and they were "concerned about the general's behavior," Cary said.

Also, Paxton's staff members were fielding calls from Paxton's wife, Sen. Angela Paxton, asking where Paxton was and asking about his schedule, Cary said.

Cary ultimately had a conversation about the issue with Paxton, who confirmed he was having an affair, Cary testified.

Cary said she and Paxton discussed the political, ethical and legal risks of the affair. She also requested that she asked him to tell his wife about the affair.

The meeting ended with Paxton leaving "contemplatively," Cary said, and neither raised their voices at each other.

Later that year, in October 2018, Paxton called a meeting of his top staffers to his campaign headquarters, where he and his wife, Angela, told the group about Paxton's affair.

Cary said Paxton's wife, Angela, cried during the meeting.

"My heart broke for her," Cary said.

Cary testified that she hugged Angela Paxton at the meeting. Then the staffers left and "went back to work," Cary said, thinking Paxton's affair was over.

In 2019, Cary said Paxton met with her and said that he was "frustrated" and that he "still loved Mrs. Olson." Cary testified that Paxton then asked her to be "more accommodating" when it came to his security detail and travel aides.

Paxton's conduct was 'outrageous,' former top staffer says

Mark Penley, the former deputy attorney general for criminal justice under Paxton, described his former boss' conduct as "outrageous" when it came to his alleged dealings with Nate Paul and push to investigate federal authorities on Paul's behalf.

Penley said this when asked by attorney Rusty Hardin, who is prosecuting Paxton for the Texas House, if he would do anything differently in how he handled the situation. Penley had told Paxton that the attorney general's office should not investigate on the behalf of Paul, who was being investigated by federal authorities.

"No sir, I'd do the same thing all over again, because it was the right thing to do, and the only thing we could do," Penley said. "Other than stand by silently and let crimes be committed. The agency was being abused, the laws were being abused, the behavior and the conduct of the attorney general of Texas was outrageous."

Paxton's lawyer then objected to Penley's testimony, and Hardin passed the witness.