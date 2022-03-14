Four people escape house fire on east side; gas leak also reported

The fire started just before 2 a.m. on Hammond Avenue across from Highland Park Elementary School. When firefighters were working the fire, a gas line broke.

SAN ANTONIO — Four people escaped a house fire on the east side early Monday morning – and a gas leak was reported as well. The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. in the 600 block of Hammond Avenue at a two-story home across from Highland Park Elementary School.

When crews from the San Antonio Fire Department arrived on the scene, they went into a defensive operation and started protecting neighboring homes.

The four people who made it out were not injured, SAFD said.

As firefighters battled the flames, a gas line broke and caught fire, investigators said. CPS Energy crews were called out to help contain the gas leak.