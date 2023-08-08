Fire in Medina County destroys one home, burns two acres

Officials said the blaze threatened several other homes, but was eventually extinguished.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews and neighbors worked together to contain a brush fire in Medina County on Tuesday night that destroyed a home.

The blaze threatened several houses off I-35 between Lytle and Natalia, and one witness said he heard an explosion. Officials said that two acres burned, but was contained thanks to the efforts of four departments and 10 trucks that came together.

Hilario Perez said he smelled burning and saw black smoke before he saw the flames approaching his neighbor's home. He and the neighbors were working to contain the fire when the heard a loud boom. He says it was a gas line that exploded. He mentioned that the wind and dry grass were a concern.

Perez said that the firefighters had been busy and were tired, and that they had encouraged him and his neighbor to help them pull out the hose.

"It's a pretty tough job if you ask me," he said. "I do have a cousin in the fire department, so to me I was proud to give a little hand."

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.