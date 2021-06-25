A Texas family visiting relatives in Mexico never made it home. Now, a federal search is underway.

A 39-year-old mother and her two children were visiting family across the border. They haven't been seen since.

LAREDO, Texas — The San Antonio division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking the public for any information regarding the whereabouts of a missing Laredo mother and her two children. The family was last seen on June 13.

On that day, Gladys Cristina Perez Sanchez, 39, and her two children, 16-year-old John Carlos Gonzalez and 9-year-old Michelle Cristina Duran, were visiting family south of the border in Sabinas Hidalgo, Nuevo Leon, according to federal investigators.

The family left from there to return to Laredo, but likely went missing along the Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo Highway. The FBI says they were driving a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with Texas license plates NBX-4740.

Sanchez is an employee of the Laredo school district. Federal investigators describe her as approximately 5 feet in height with brown eyes and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a green polo shirt and blue jeans.

Gonzalez has brown eyes and short red hair. Authorities say he's about 5'8" tall and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt. Duran has brown eyes and long black curly hair. She's approximately 4'10" tall; authorities believe she was wearing a striped t-shirt at the time of her disappearance.

The FBI says Sanchez requires daily medication and her health could be at risk due to her disappearance. They say there was no indication that the family did not plan to return home.