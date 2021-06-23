BCSO searching for missing teen who disappeared from west San Antonio one week ago

Jewelle Hatten-Smith was last seen on the night of Thursday, June 17 near Adams Hill Elementary School.

Authorities with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help tracking down a missing teenager who disappeared from San Antonio's west side last week.

According to BCSO, Jewell Hatten-Smith was last seen on the night of Thursday, June 17 in the 9700 block of Marbach Hill near Adams Hill Elementary School.

Hatten-Smith was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a white t-shirt. She's 5'3" tall. BCSO said the teen has brown eyes and blonde hair with pink braids. They also said Hatten-Smith may be wearing black glasses.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email them at missingpersons@bexar.org. Authorities also say that anyone found to be harboring the teen could face misdemeanor or felony charges punishable up to two years in jail and a fine up to $10,000.