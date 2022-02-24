Large fire reported in downtown

After about 10 minutes into working the fire, all firefighters were pulled out of the structure as the interior was far too dangerous, SAFD said.

SAN ANTONIO — A large fire at an abandoned building in downtown in the 500 block of Urban Loop, near I-10 and just south of West César E. Chávez Boulevard, was reported late Wednesday night. As of 4 a.m. Thursday, 26 fire units were still on the scene.

Both exits for César E. Chávez Boulevard are closed.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming out of the two-story building by a KENS 5 photographer, who called 911.

Crews from the San Antonio Fire Department quickly arrived on the scene, but after about 10 minutes into working the fire, all firefighters were pulled out of the structure as the interior was far too dangerous, SAFD said.

According to SAFD Public Information Officer Joe Arrington, there have been previous fires in the building. It's believed that some homeless people may have started the fire in the building to try and stay warm.

Arrington said the building is a total loss with multiple structural collapses.

Arson investigators will determine the cause.

Fire Scene Rehab, a non-profit organization that shows up to help support first responders, did just that. As firefighters worked in the freezing temperatures, they were given coffee and other warm drinks and had access to a portable bathroom.

About four miles south of Wednesday/Thursday's fire, another abandoned commercial structure was damaged after it caught on fire Saturday morning.