Abandoned structure damaged after fire, officials say

Officials said this structure has been on fire several times in the past.

SAN ANTONIO — An abandoned commercial structure was damaged after it caught on fire Saturday morning.

Around 12:40 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department responded to the 100 block of New Laredo Highway for a fire.

When they arrived on scene, they saw smoke coming from the middle of an abandoned commercial structure, officials said.

The fire was knocked down within 25 minutes and officials speculate that people who are homeless were trying to stay warm and may have caused the fire, but they are not certain.