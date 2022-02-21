Nearly 85 firefighters called out to popular wine bar in Old Town Spring, firefighters say

The wine bar and a nearby whiskey bar were damaged in the blaze, according to the Spring Fire Department.

SPRING, Texas — A popular wine bar in Old Town Spring caught fire late Sunday night, according to the Spring Fire Department.

The fire started around 10:30 p.m. at the Envy Wine Room.

After firefighters arrived, they upgraded the call to a 2-alarm fire. Spring FD says nearly 85 firefighters were needed to help put out the flames that damaged the wine bar and Prohibition Texas, a nearby whiskey bar.

Both businesses are owned by the same people, according to Spring Fire's District Chief Chris vonWiesenthal.

After their investigation, firefighters say that the cause of the fire was an accidental ignition that started in the attic.

The building is estimated to be anywhere from 80 to 100 years old.