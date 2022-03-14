Missing Hondo woman died after being hit by a vehicle in San Antonio, police say

Chaundra Walker had not been heard from since March 7 when she ran out of gas somewhere in San Antonio, authorities said.

HONDO, Texas — The search for a missing Hondo woman is over now that it was discovered she had died after being hit by a vehicle in San Antonio, police said. The Hondo Police Department shared the update about Chaundra Walker over the weekend on Facebook.

HPD shared this post on Saturday:

"UPDATE: We were notified today by the San Antonio Police Department that they had responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian this week in their city. Unfortunately, Chaundra Walker was the person involved and is deceased. Family has now been notified. We offer our most sincere condolences to Ms. Walker’s family and all of those who knew her. May they find peace in the days coming."

Walker was last seen by her family on Sunday, March 6, officials said. She contacted a friend after running out of gas Monday and said she was approached by a man and then her phone contact was lost.

Many people commented on HPD's post about Walker, such as R.J. Cantu, who pointed out he was an old friend of his.

"My heart just dropped a little! Chaundra was a high school classmate and a great friend! She was always smiling and so nice to everyone she came across! Condolences to her family," he wrote.

