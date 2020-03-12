'We took a big hit': Thieves steal parts from Hondo daycare buses

The daycare's owner said several suspects cut through their property's gate in the middle of the night and snatched parts from underneath all three buses.

SAN ANTONIO — Thieves targeted a local area daycare this month, stealing components used to make buses for transporting children run.

Staff members at the Color Box Child Learning Center say criminals went after their catalytic converters. It comes as upticks in these kinds of thefts have been reported elsewhere across the U.S.

"It has been a rough ride," Owner Amy Salazar said.

The daycare, located in Hondo, now says it can't use its three buses to transport its kids.

"They took parts off of each bus," she said.

The owner said thieves were partly caught on surveillance video. In the footage, they can be observed parking in front of the building after, Salazar said, they tore through a gate in the middle of the night. She said several suspects cut up parts from underneath all three buses.

Catalytic converters are part of the buses' exhaust systems, and made of precious metals like platinum which makes them attractive to thieves.

"We took a big hit," Salazar said.

According to state law, it is illegal to drive the busses without the missing parts. The theft has left Salazar scrambling to find other means of transportation for her kids.

Parent Daniel Garcia said the incident got under his skin. He depends on the daycare's transportation for his kids.

"You are stealing from your own," he said. "Like I said, these are people who would give you off the shirt off your back. It is not even worth it."

In the meantime, Salazar is getting help with other sets of wheels while her buses are in the shop.

"It does take a big hit," she said. "More emotionally than financially. Because it is hurting us, it is hurting the kids."

The owner said that, after looking around her property, she found blades from a saw which she believes was used to cut out the stolen parts. She also found a watch.