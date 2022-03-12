Hondo Police Department searching for missing woman, no contact since running out of gas

SAN ANTONIO — The Hondo Police Department is looking for a missing woman who has not been heard from since running out of gas on Monday.
Officials say Chaundra Walker was last seen by her family Sunday and contacted a friend after running out of gas Monday in an unspecified part of San Antonio.
The woman was approached by a man and has not been heard from since, officials say.
If you have any information or know where Walker could be, you are asked to call the Hondo Police Department at (830) 426-5353 or your local law enforcement agency.