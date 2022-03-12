Hondo Police Department searching for missing woman, no contact since running out of gas

Officials say the woman let a friend know she ran out of gas in some part of San Antonio. The woman was approached by a man, and hasn't been heard from since.

SAN ANTONIO — The Hondo Police Department is looking for a missing woman who has not been heard from since running out of gas on Monday.

Officials say Chaundra Walker was last seen by her family Sunday and contacted a friend after running out of gas Monday in an unspecified part of San Antonio.

The woman was approached by a man and has not been heard from since, officials say.