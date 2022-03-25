Bexar County jail inmate dies by suicide Thursday night

Authorities say Ryan Legg was behind bars since Monday, having been arrested for assault.

SAN ANTONIO — A 36-year-old Bexar County inmate died by suicide Thursday night after he was found "unresponsive" in his cell, authorities say.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, detention center staff immediately called for assistance. Attempts to save Ryan Legg, who was booked into the facility on Monday, were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead shortly after 11 p.m.

Officials say he was facing assault charges.

It's unclear at this point how long Legg was unresponsive before he was found. Per procedure, a joint investigation into Legg's death will involve authorities from the BCSO Criminal Investigations Division, Internal Affairs and the Public Integrity Unit.

Authorities add that, as of this point, "it appears that all BCSO policy and procedures were followed while the unit officer conducted cell checks."