Deputy Carlos Sifuentes was a 14-year veteran with BCSO and was assigned to the Detention Bureau.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to share the heartbreaking news that a deputy has passed away after a battle with cancer.

Deputy Carlos Sifuentes died on Wednesday. He was a 14-year veteran with BCSO and was assigned to the Detention Bureau.

"Deputy Sifuentes was loved and respected by his family in blue and will greatly be missed," the post says.