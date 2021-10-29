'Practice what they preach': Property owner upset about fine in soily battle with City of San Antonio

Esequiel "Zeke" Campos said he couldn't believe the city would fine him about his parcel of land, especially when it owns overgrown property with trash nearby.

SAN ANTONIO — Esequiel "Zeke" Campos wants to move his used car dealership from Lytle to San Antonio's south side. He bought an empty lot off of I-35 and Southcross, but couldn't get the zoning to work in his favor.

So, per city code, he has to keep that lot presentable.

"It has to be cleaned and mowed," Campos said. "Can't grow over 12 inches."

The 59-year-old admits the commute he makes to and from Lytle to the Alamo City for upkeep is taxing. It may result in times where he hasn't reached his small parcel of land on Brighton Street as quickly as he wanted.

"I'm not perfect," he said. "But I keep it up as best as I can."

The used-car dealer said San Antonio officials had even mowed his property before he got there.

Still, they fined him for not keeping the lot in compliance with city code from October 2020. Campos said he was shocked to get a second notice about the violation in the mail; he said he never received the first one.

"They mentioned to me that they had posted the notice on the property, and it might have flown away with the wind," he said.

Campos said his property never reached the point of violation, so he's not planning on paying the fines and administrative fees. That total is $273, and includes a lien on his land.

"I don't see why I should have to a pay fine for no violation," he said.

The irony for him is a stone's throw away. Across the street is a much larger plot of land with overgrown grass and trash on it.

"They don't keep up their own lot themselves," he said.

The land, according to the Bexar County Appraisal District, is owned by the city.

"Practice what they preach," Campos said. "Have it under complaint before you can issue any citation to your neighbor."

Christina Cantu has lived for nearly 50 years on Brighton Street. She said the city's lot does get maintained—at times.

"I'm not going to lie, sometimes they do cut it," she said. "But one has to be on top of that. One has to be calling for that to happen."

According to Cantu, the lot's maintenance is not regular.

"They could skip a couple of months before they come out," she said.

Eyewitness News reached out to code enforcement officials who said they would research Campos's case. They were unable to provide comment in time for publication of this story.

Officials did say their Public Works Department is responsible for the upkeep of all city properties. But those city-owned properties are many, which means workers get scheduled for maintenance.

"I'm no mathematician," Campos said. "But to me, that is not in compliance."

Equipped with his own tape measure, he measured one portion of the grass on the city's lot at 48 inches. A measurement he said others would get fined for.