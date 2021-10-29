The significance of Pan de Muerto on Día de los Muertos

The sweet pastry has a central place in a traditional ofrenda.

SAN ANTONIO — Día de los Muertos is still a few days away, but if you’re ordering your Pan de Muerto from one particular San Antonio bakery, there’s an advantage to thinking ahead.

It may be time for the day of the dead, but La Cultura is alive and well at La Panadería.

“It’s about our tradition, it’s about family, it’s about sharing love and sharing our culture,” said La Panadería owner and co-founder José Cáceres.

Jose started the business in 2013 with his brother, David, but they’ve been learning the bakery business since their childhood years growing up in Mexico City.

“It has been a journey, as with all families it’s never easy. It has challenges. Different ways of thinking,” David said. “But in the end, the outcome, it’s our best. La Panadería, we’ll say it’s our best.”

David is the main baker, while Jose handles the guest experience. Lately, they both have been focused on filling all the orders for Pan de Muerto ahead of Día de los Muertos.

“The Pan de Muerto is a central part of our culture,” José said. “And it’s one of the most representative traditions and celebration.”

These citrusy sweet rolls come in small and large varieties, and have a central place on traditional ofrendas.

“The purpose of it is to gather the family. Set the ofrenda like that one we have right there, set some items that we think that our beloved ones that are not here anymore might like,” José said. “The Pan de Muerto is a central part of that celebration.”

David says the thing that sets their Pan de Muerto apart is the same thing that makes them a challenge.

“All these product, we start two or three days ago, so we have to go in advance,” David said. “That’s something that is very complex and very challenging, but we do everything in the name of the quality.”

José is most interested in the bonds he forms with guests in helping them put on their family celebrations.

“It’s about family. It’s about love,” he said.