BCSO searching for missing teenage girl last seen Tuesday

Madelynn Rose Oakes, "Rosie", is 15 years old and was last seen overnight on October 26 at the 7000 block of Hidden Hills.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing teenager last seen in northeast Bexar County.

Rosie is described as having a dyed black hair, brown eyes, and a scar on her ankle. She was last seen wearing white tennis shoes, red Chicago Bulls baseball cap that says "Rosie" on the side. She is also 5' 3" and weighs 120 lbs.