San Antonio Brahmas season ends with heartbreaking loss at the Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Brahmas put together a huge comeback as they tried to keep their postseason hopes alive at the Alamodome, but a long field goal went just wide in the closing moments and sealed their fate.

The Brahmas absolutely needed to win on Saturday, and they faced off against a Defenders team that came into the Alamodome at 8-1 having already clinched the top seed in the postseason.

San Antonio fell behind 19-3 in the early going, but fought their way back into the game with three rushing touchdowns. They got a big interception near the end of the first half, then forced a fumble at the start of the fourth quarter to set up a touchdown drive that gave them a 28-22 lead with about five minutes left.

DC drove down the field and punched it in to tie the score, then connected on the extra point to take the lead with 2:32 to play. Fred Brown exploded for a 41-yard kickoff return to set San Antonio up with a short field.

The drive stalled out at the DC 35-yardline. Parker Romo has been one of the XFL's best kickers all season, and he lined up for a 53-yard field goal to take the lead. The kick had the distance, but wound up about a foot outside of the right upright. It was only the second miss for Romo all season.

San Antonio lost a heartbreaker 29-28, and their playoff hopes ended after going 3-7 in their inaugural season.