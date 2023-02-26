San Antonio Brahmas dominate Guardians for their first win in the XFL

The Brahmas held on and knocked off Orlando behind a three-touchdown game from quarterback Jack Coan.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The San Antonio Brahmas held on for their first win in the XFL on Sunday in Orlando, defeating the Guardians 30-12.

The Brahmas blew a late lead in the opener at the Alamodome last week, but this time they held on for their first victory as a franchise.

San Antonio started the game with a short field after a 35-yard kickoff return from Fred Brown. The Brahmas went on a methodical drive and converted a fourth down before Jack Coan found Deon Yelder in the back of the endzone for a three-yard touchdown. They missed the two-point conversion, and gave up a touchdown to the Guardians on the next drive.

The teams traded punts for most of the second quarter, but the Brahmas finished strong. Coan ripped a 19-yard strike over the middle to Alize Mack for a score, then threw a fade to TJ Vasher for the extra point. They led 13-6 heading to the locker room.

The Brahmas led the XFL in rushing yards in week one, but in the first half against Orlando they got stuffed for -7. San Antonio rectified that in their first drive after the break, with the quarterback Coan scrambling for a few big gains before throwing a deep ball on 3rd and 5 for a 24-yard touchdown to Jalen Tolliver. He found Yelder in the back of the endzone for another extra point.

On the next drive San Antonio's defense stepped up. Mike Tverdov got pressure and brought down the quarterback on 3rd and 10, and Travis Jonsen blocked the ensuing punt. Jon Hilliman ran it in from the one, then punched in the extra point.

Orlando responded with a long drive helped by San Antonio penalties, and on the 20th play they finally scored a touchdown. The Brahmas stuffed the two-point conversion.

San Antonio struggled to move the ball and punted, but Andrew Jamiel picked off a pass to stop the Guardians' progress and give the the Brahmas a short field. They knocked in a field goal to make it an 18-point game late. That's only a two-possession game in the XFL, but unlike last week the Brahmas held on at the end.