Price for gas going down in Texas, according to AAA

The statewide gas price average fell for the 13th week in a row as the price of crude is impacted by conflicting headlines.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — We are finally getting some good news at the pump here in Texas. AAA Texas is reporting that the statewide gas price average fell for the 13th week in a row.

Gas is now $3.18 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas, which is three cents less than last week and 37 cents more when compared to this day last year.

Drivers in El Paso are paying the most in the state at $3.36 per gallon, while drivers in McAllen and San Angelo are paying the least at the pump at $2.99 per gallon.

Texans have the third lowest gas price in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.

On the flip side, California drivers are paying the most at a whopping $5.44 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas.

The average price for fuel across the nation is at $3.70 per gallon. That's five cents less than last week and 52 cents more than what it cost last year.

“The crosswinds in the oil and gas market remain strong and conflicting,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber. “Overall, the market has been pricing in an economic slowdown in the face of inflation while the energy industry continues to factor in supply worries with the war in Ukraine.”

Learn more at www.AAA.com/mobile.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.