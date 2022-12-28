Pretty Woman: The Musical coming to the Majestic Theatre

The iconic love story was made famous by Julia Roberts and Richard Gere in the hit 1990 film.

SAN ANTONIO — Fan favorite Pretty Woman: The Musical is coming to the Majestic Theatre in January as the theatre's first Broadway production of 2023.

The iconic love story made famous by Julia Roberts and Richard Gere in the hit 1990 film gets a Broadway makeover in this musical that first debuted in 2018. The director and writer of the movie, Garry Marshall and J.F. Lawton, also wrote the book for the musical. The songs were written and composed by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance.

The director and choreographer of Pretty Woman: The Musical is two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, who also worked on Hairspray, Kinky Boots and Legally Blonde: The Musical.

Pretty Woman: The Musical is playing at the Majestic January 10-15. It will be the first Broadway touring show of the new year. Click here for tickets.

The next Broadway touring shows to hit the Majestic Theatre will be Aladdin: The Musical playing February 7-12, followed by Hairspray on March 7-12.

