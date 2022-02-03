Possibility of reducing Poteet Public Library hours met with community criticism

In Poteet, there's been discussion to reduce the only public librarian's pay and reduce its operating days from five to three per week.

POTEET, Texas — There's a political fight over the public library in Poteet.

For months, Poteet City Council has weighed cutting the library’s hours, and reducing the pay of the city’s only librarian.

It's angered citizens and inspired local businesses to help the library. Along with being a hub for stories, the library itself has become the story.

“It’s for our community, our future, our citizens…stand up if you think the library should be open Monday through Friday,” a citizen said during a Poteet City Council meeting last week.

Many people aren’t happy.

The Poteet Public Library has been at the center of a political battle. The librarian’s pay and job has been under scrutiny and the city has debated reducing the hours. We hear from the librarian and how the community is supporting her at 5 @KENS5 #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/GTWvjIANHq — Troy Kless (@TroyKless) March 2, 2022

The library is only one of five in Atascosa County with a lot of history. The library building is only three-years-old, but in recent months, it’s gotten more support due to recent controversy.

For months, Poteet City Council documents show they have discussed reducing the library director’s pay and cutting hours from five to three days a week.

It's made life hard on library director Lisa Burbridge.

A statement from Burbridge reads in part:

“We have stopped having library-run programs since COVID-19 because the library clerk was reassigned to city hall. I am hopeful that I will get a library clerk in the near future so that we can start up with programs here at the library. I am the only staff person serving over 4,000 registered users.”

Brad Stelzig, owner and operator of The Backyard Kitchen, organized the Books 4 Burgers campaign this week.

On Monday, 280 burgers were given out to people who signed up for a free library card, or presented their Poteet library card.

“It felt great. It just felt like people showed up and supported [the library]…We really saw the love that night,” Stelzig said.

Stelzig says he hopes the campaign raises awareness about what’s at stake for the community.

“By cutting the hours, you know, you get rid of those resources that lower-income citizens -- that we have a lot of in our community -- they don’t get to take advantage of that,” Stelzig said.

KENS 5 reached out to the mayor of Poteet for comment, but we did not get a response. For weeks in city hall, people have let the council and mayor know how they feel.