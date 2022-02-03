Volunteers bringing new life to abandoned piece of city property in west San Antonio

Francisco Tavira said he began assembling volunteers and donations to build things his neighbors would enjoy.

SAN ANTONIO — Thousands of people regularly use the Guadalupe Street bridge over the railroad tracks as a major gateway to and from west San Antonio.

But, right now, the area around the bridge is really in need of a makeover. And it’s happening thanks to some volunteers who are working to turn this important connection from an eyesore into a community asset.

Francisco Tavira, a builder and community activist who lives in west San Antonio, worked hard to get permission to bring new life to an abandoned piece of city property. He says it is just two-tenths of an acre on the south side of the bridge, but his dream and his design for the postage-stamped sized lot packs a lot of fun into the small space, with permission from the city’s Adopt-A-Spot program.

"We are going to fight this fight, showing the city the community can do things. Not just the developers," Tavira said. So, one shovel full of dirt at a time, Tavira and his friends are now working on a better connection to this area squeezed between Alazan Creek and the railroad.

This week, the group began construction of a movie screen that will be used for free community films. Next up, Tavira said there will be a small-scale soccer area for very young players, a boxing area, a garden and even a tiny art gallery constructed from a small shipping container.

Volunteer Jason Anderson said the city’s cooperation was an important starting point.

“There's free land for use. They'll give you two years to sort of proof of concept of it,” Anderson said, adding that he believes the project will prove its worth long before then.

“We want to invite other organizations to come in and share the space with us and provide a community center,” Anderson said.

Taking a break from mixing concrete and building the frame for the movie screen, Anderson said, “Right now, we're doing a bunch of land development, so really anyone that wants to help is very welcome.”

Anderson said as a cure for anyone who has pandemic-induced cabin fever, getting involved in a project like this is healthy.

“It's hard work, but it's good work. Don't even bother [going to the gym]. Just come here and shovel dirt with us all day!” Anderson laughed.

Anderson also volunteers with the local Party for Socialism and Liberation. He said this is a good time for grassroots projects like this.

“As socioeconomic conditions worsen, people are looking to each other to support because they've realized that certain parts of our government, while they can help in some areas, in a lot of areas, they are failing to help,” Anderson said.

Volunteer Kayla Gray agreed that fighting for the rights of the people who have lived in the area for generations is important work.

Gray said, “It's not like it's a place for rich developers to come in and profit off of a place while pushing all the people who have been here, some of them for generations, out.”

Referring to a recent conflict in which neighbors rallied to protect the Alazan Courts from re-development, Tavira said, “If we destroy this community, we will be losing a big part of San Antonio, I think.”

Tavira said while they have been able to accomplish some of their goals, they could do more faster if they had additional support.

“We want the community to get involved. Right now, we understand it's hard. The times and the situations are hard, but we don't need money, right now,” Tavira said, adding that what they need is people willing to contribute sweat equity.

“Our goal is to bring the young people into the project. That's why we have the movie screens. We will have the soccer field, so young people will understand there are other ways to live.” Tavira said.

Tavira, who has a long history with the sport of boxing, said, “This is why we want a boxing gym -- to get those young guys off their phones.”

Anderson agreed, saying people really do need to be the change they want to see.

“Get off the couch, right! Get out there!” Anderson said.

Gray said, “It feels good to contribute to the community and be a part of it and be constructive.”

