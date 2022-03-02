New Monopoly version features Texas, once again

Gruene’s Historic District, Boerne’s Hill Country Mile and Enchanted Rock are just a few of the iconic places featured in the new, but classic board game.

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is about the San Antonio Monopoly game released in 2021.

A new board game is being released Wednesday that features plenty of Texas favorites. The Texas Hill County Monopoly game focuses on areas outside of the San Antonio area that locals know all too well.

Just like the San Antonio Monopoly version that was released in 2021, the Hill Country version features local spots, locations, businesses and icons such as Gruene’s Historic District, Boerne’s Hill Country Mile, Texas Wine Trail and Enchanted Rock.

The game is described as colorful and full of adventure, according to a press release shared about what people can expect:

"The colorful storefronts and historic buildings will bring feelings of nostalgia with some of the most stunning historic buildings. Appreciate some of the finest Victorian architecture in the state of Texas in Historic Downtown Georgetown. Take the kids to an ancient earthquake cave at Wonder World Cave & Adventure Park or take a splash in some of Texas’ freshest natural rivers. Take in the gorgeous wildflowers and unwind with glass along the Texas Wine Trail."

Of course, there are the standard Chance and Community Chest cards that can lead to unexpected prizes and penalties.

"With several famous and lesser-known locations to discover, there’s plenty here for locals and visitors alike to enjoy. Now y’all can check out all your favorite Texas Hill Country hot spots... It’s the only place where you can put a hotel on Enchanted Rock to bankrupt your friends!" a description reads.

The new game was unveiled at the Hoffman Haus in Fredericksburg Wednesday, similar to when Top Trumps released the San Antonio version at the Menger Hotel last fall. That game went on sale at several locations, including area H-E-B stores.

The Texas Hill Country Monopoly game can be preordered at this link.