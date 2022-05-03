Police searching for driver who hit, killed woman overnight

The woman was taken to the hospital and died, police say. They are searching for the suspect and investigating the crash.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was killed after being hit by a car while trying to cross the street Saturday morning, police say.

It all happened at 1:45 a.m. The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 600 block of Roosevelt for a crash.

When they arrived one scene, they found the woman in the street severely injured. Police said the woman was leaving a bar and crossing the street when she was hit by a vehicle, who then fled the scene right after.

Witnesses described the car as a blue sedan.