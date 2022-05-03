Police searching for driver who hit, killed woman overnight

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was killed after being hit by a car while trying to cross the street Saturday morning, police say.
It all happened at 1:45 a.m. The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 600 block of Roosevelt for a crash.
When they arrived one scene, they found the woman in the street severely injured. Police said the woman was leaving a bar and crossing the street when she was hit by a vehicle, who then fled the scene right after.
Witnesses described the car as a blue sedan.
The victim was taken to the hospital and died. The suspect was never located and police say they are investigating.