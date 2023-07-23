Police searching for driver who hit a man and took off

An officer says the driver of a silver SUV hit the man while he was trying to cross the street. Police say the driver did not stop to help.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a driver accused of a hit-and-run accident that sent one man to the hospital.

The accident happened around 11:23 p.m. Saturday night at the intersection of New Laredo Highway and West Gerald Ave.

An officer says the driver of a silver SUV hit the man while he was trying to cross the street. Police say the driver did not stop to help.

Police launched their helicopter to try to find the SUV, but the driver got away.

There is no word on the victim's condition.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

