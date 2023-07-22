Driver hits, kills man lying in the middle of the road on the west side

The accident happened around 10 p.m. on North Zarzamora Street near the intersection with Henry Street.

SAN ANTONIO — A man who was laying in the road was hit and killed by a driver late Friday night on the west side.

Police said a man was laying down in the left lane of the road when he was hit by a silver 2013 Nissan Altima. The driver of the car did stop to help the man. Sadly, the man died from his injuries at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified. The driver of the car is not facing any charges at this time.

This is a developing situation and further details will be added as they are received.

