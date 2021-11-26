Police search for suspect accused of shooting man on the east side

Police said the victim and a 16-year-old suspect got into an argument that escalated to the suspect allegedly shooting the victim.

An argument led to a shooting on the city's east side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 4:15 a.m. Friday in the 5300 block of Southcross.

When police arrived, they found the 44-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the victim and a 16-year-old suspect got into an argument that escalated to the suspect allegedly shooting the victim.

The suspect took off and police are still searching for him.