Man hospitalized after woman's ex boyfriend shoots him at her home, police say

The woman and the victim drove to a gas station and called for help.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman's ex boyfriend shot her current boyfriend in the ankle, then took off, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around midnight Thursday in the 200 block of Sunnyland Drive on the city's northwest side.

Police said the boyfriend and girlfriend were hanging out at the girlfriend's home when the ex boyfriend showed up. The men got into a fight and the ex reportedly shot the boyfriend in the ankle.

The woman and the victim drove to a gas station and called for help. The victim was taken to University Hospital in stable condition. Both the victim and the suspect are in their 30s.

Police did not say if the suspect has been arrested.