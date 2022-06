People who live nearby say the heard gunshots.. Looked outside and saw the man on the ground.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are currently searching for the person who shot a man dead on the west side early Friday morning.

San Antonio Police responded to San Fernando and San Dario for a reported shooting around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man lying on the ground in front of a home next to a bicycle.

Police don't have any information on the suspect, and there were no witnesses, officials say.