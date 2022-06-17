x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Mother charged in shooting death of toddler

Originally the mother had told police that her daughter shot herself with gun found in boyfriend's duffel bag.

More Videos

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio woman has been arrested months after her two-year-old daughter was shot and killed.

Jessica Cantu is charged with endangering a child, according to an arrest report.

Police say Cantu reported that her child, Juelz Gonzalez, had shot herself back in February at a home in the 100 block of Dublin Street on the south side.

The toddler died at University Hospital a few days later.

During the investigation, it was reported that the child had shot herself with a gun belonging to her mother's boyfriend, Joshua Christopher Ramirez. Police say he fled the scene before officers arrived. When police later searched his residence, they found a duffel bag with the illegal gun. Ramirez was then federally charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, following his prior conviction.

But now the Bexar County Medical Examiner says the child could not have shot herself. The gun was fired from a distance and not in close proximity and the child’s death was ruled a homicide.

Cantu’s cellphone contents revealed messages about purchasing the same type of weapon found at the crime scene, according to arrest paperwork. Police say she arranged a meetup location and a price for the weapon. There are also messages that reveal she knew Ramirez carried a gun, according to the affidavit.
Officials have determined that Cantu intentionally and knowingly placed her child in imminent danger by allowing her to be in the presence of a handgun in possession of a felon with a violent criminal history.

Cantu is being held on $150,000 bond.

RELATED: Man arrested on gun charges after 2-year-old San Antonio girl dies from accidental shooting

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement